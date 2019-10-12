Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the August 30th total of 700,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.09.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

