Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pi Financial

Equities researchers at Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $9.30 price target on the technology company’s stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s previous close.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

NYSE CLS opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Celestica has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $859.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Celestica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,714,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Celestica by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 53,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Celestica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,090,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,276 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Celestica by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

