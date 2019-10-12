Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Celcuity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CELC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.00. 1,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,798. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

