Celanese (NYSE:CE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.11.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $127.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.