Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Up 5.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) was up 5.9% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.83, approximately 2,010,802 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,032,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Specifically, Director Charles B. O’keeffe purchased 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $469.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.37.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2883900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.