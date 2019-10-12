Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 770,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 299,381 shares.The stock last traded at $43.80 and had previously closed at $43.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 76.51% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,700 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $125,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,245 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

