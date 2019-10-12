Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 21.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.94.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

