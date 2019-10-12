Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Radian Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Radian Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 773,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

RDN opened at $23.32 on Friday. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

