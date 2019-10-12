Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 37 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 252,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 191.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 45.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 103.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $348.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $362.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.34.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

