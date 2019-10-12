Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 2,946 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTEC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 154,461 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 49,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 396.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of DTEC opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.