Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.