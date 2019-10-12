Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) to post sales of $263.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.35 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas posted sales of $303.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $959.00 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.80 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.76 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRZO. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $66,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,365.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $231,520. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000.

CRZO traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.92. 1,020,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

