Carpetright (LON:CPR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.74

Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.74 and traded as low as $8.84. Carpetright shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 77,699 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Carpetright in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carpetright in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Carpetright in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.12.

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

