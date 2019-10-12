Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.7% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after buying an additional 6,100,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,848,403,000 after buying an additional 2,052,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,713,000 after buying an additional 1,917,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

