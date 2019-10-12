Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,193,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,045 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,837 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,551,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,166 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,298.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,795 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 260,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,675,142. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.