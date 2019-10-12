Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after acquiring an additional 658,822 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,374,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,453,000 after acquiring an additional 392,164 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,778,000 after acquiring an additional 621,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,368,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,853,000 after acquiring an additional 344,452 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.27. 140,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $154.51.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

