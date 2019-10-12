Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $978,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor acquired 697 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.27 per share, for a total transaction of $102,647.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,166.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.06. 14,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,684. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.04. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $149.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

