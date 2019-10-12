CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the August 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. 679,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,612. CareDx has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

