Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CATM. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 486,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 63,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

