Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.0409 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Coinnest and Cryptohub. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $47.41 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00021767 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010116 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.02209344 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000668 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011462 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OKEx, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Coinbe, Binance, CoinFalcon, Coinnest, Upbit, ABCC, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, DragonEX, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Huobi, Indodax, Bittrex, OTCBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

