Carboncoin Price Down 22% Over Last Week (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Carboncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $60,029.00 and $1.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00671296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012914 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Carboncoin Profile

Carboncoin (CRYPTO:CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc . Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

