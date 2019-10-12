CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.76 Million

Equities analysts expect CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to report $46.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.72 million and the highest is $47.80 million. CARBO Ceramics reported sales of $53.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year sales of $185.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.39 million to $188.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $204.77 million, with estimates ranging from $186.25 million to $223.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CARBO Ceramics.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price target on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CARBO Ceramics stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. CARBO Ceramics has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad acquired 32,350 shares of CARBO Ceramics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary A. Kolstad acquired 25,000 shares of CARBO Ceramics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,427. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 162,350 shares of company stock valued at $206,071 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,022,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

