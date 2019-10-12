Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSTR. Compass Point upgraded Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Capstar Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 102,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $282.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.92. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher G. Tietz bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,163.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 71,813 shares of company stock worth $1,060,439. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 85.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.