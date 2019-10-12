Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $802,192.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, IDAX and Cryptopia. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $802,192.00 and approximately $59,174.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041103 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.06134992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00041967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016754 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,949,149 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

