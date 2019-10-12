Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $11.37. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 715 shares changing hands.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $216.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 432.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 386.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 192,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 99,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 188.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

