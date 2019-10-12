Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 1,925 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619,550 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $131.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average is $134.97. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

