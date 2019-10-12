Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Makes New $6.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 869.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

VGIT stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 353,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,908. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

