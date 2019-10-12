Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $224,000 Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.87. 3,026,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,401. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $79.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.52.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.