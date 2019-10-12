Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $13.87 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel comprises about 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.57% of Allegiant Travel worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $144,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,363.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $6,288,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,889,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,126,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,491,113. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.