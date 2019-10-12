Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 3,440 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after buying an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,952.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $169,203,000 after buying an additional 2,872,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after buying an additional 2,286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after buying an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,143 shares of company stock worth $43,950,409 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. 18,682,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,949,403. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.