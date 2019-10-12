Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1,157.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 289,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $445.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.71. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

