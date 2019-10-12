Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 435 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. 1,207,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,408. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,210.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,856,560. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.52.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.