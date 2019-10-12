Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 429 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Canton Hathaway LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 81.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,426,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $70.10. 14,479,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,617,053. The company has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $73.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.