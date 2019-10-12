Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 294,098 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 380,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 383,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 80,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $188,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,587,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,423,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

