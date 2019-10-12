Canton Hathaway LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,152,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

FIDU stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 105,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,890. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

