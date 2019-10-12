Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,278,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

