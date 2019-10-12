Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 28,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $150,436,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 152.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,523,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438,723 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $36,216,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $27,977,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,556,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. Santander upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Charter Equity upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

NOK traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.02. 30,404,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,330,809. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.