Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Cantel Medical’s rating score has declined by 20% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Cantel Medical stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 345,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.04. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $93.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.60 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

