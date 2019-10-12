Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.93

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (TSE:ICE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $5.05. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and a PE ratio of 19.57.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canlan Ice Sports’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.76%.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates in six segments: Ice and Field Sales, Food & Beverage, Sports Store, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

