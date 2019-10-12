Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

CAR.UN opened at C$55.49 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$43.03 and a 12 month high of C$56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.64.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

