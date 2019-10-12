Camden National Bank Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 198.8% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 156.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 217.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,163,091. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,813. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $78.90 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.19.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

