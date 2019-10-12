Camden National Bank Invests $213,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $5,691,438.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $270.07 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $295.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.98 and a 200-day moving average of $264.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

