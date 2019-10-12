Camden National Bank Has $220,000 Stock Position in iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in shares of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned 0.85% of iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IBCE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530. iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36.

