Camden National Bank Boosts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,753.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,501 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.