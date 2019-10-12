Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 709 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,571,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,305,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,191 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 535,111 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,200.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.