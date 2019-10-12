Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 461 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 123,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

