Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Qorvo by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $146,784.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,342.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,341,110. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.