Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $1.34. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 157,323 shares changing hands.

CFW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $185.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.23.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$429.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

