Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,719. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,995,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $3,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,596,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,282,704 over the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

