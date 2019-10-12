BWS Financial Begins Coverage on Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

UI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

NYSE:UI opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $84.30 and a fifty-two week high of $174.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 206.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ubiquiti stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

